SPARTANBURG — Barbara Lyda LeCroy, 77, of 222 Woodland Avenue, Inman, widow of Paul A. LeCroy Sr., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Broadus Leroy Lyda and Lillie Mae Beach Lyda. She graduated from Emerald High School, Class of 1961 in Greenwood and also Piedmont Technical College, where she earned her Associates degree in Electronics and retired from Monsanto/Solutia. She was a member of Inman First Baptist Church and a former member of Callie Self Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Surviving are her children, Sundra Miller (Rowdy) and Paul LeCroy, Jr. (Mary), both of Inman, SC; sister, Ann Cornwell of Fort Wayne, IN; James Lyda (Deborah) of Ware Shoals; grandchildren, Archie LeCroy (Gracie) of Greer, Michelle Edwards (Brad) of Wellford, Josiah Smith (Christy) of Boiling Springs, and Alex LeCroy (Bec) of Durham, NC, Brandon Miller (Karen), Richard Miller (Jennifer), Cecilia Spears (Jorge) of St. Marys, Ga, and Nick Seimer of Jacksonville, FL; and great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Camden, and Annslee Edwards of Wellford, Lee, Cloe, Devon Miller, Hunter and Emmie Castle of St. Marys, GA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by 4 sisters; Doris Wheeler, Joan Bennett, Jean and Evelyn Lyda and 3 brothers; O'Dell, Frank and Horace Lyda.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Inman First Baptist Church, 14 N Howard Street, Inman, SC 29349.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.