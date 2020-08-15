Barbara Hudgens
Barbara Scoggins Hudgens, 83, former resident of Piedmont Ave., widow of Troy Raymond Hudgens, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living.
Born in Greenwood, January 22, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William Albert and Sadie Rowe Scoggins. A graduate of Greenwood High School, she also attended Piedmont Technical College. She retired from the Pathology department of Self Regional Healthcare after 27 years as a medical transcriptionist.
A charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Chancel choir, United Methodist Women, and a former Cub Scout den mother.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Wehner of Houston, TX; son, Christopher Ray Hudgens (Susan) of Greenwood; granddaughter, Jordon Elizabeth Hudgens; and brother, John R. Scoggins (Ann) of Brookline, NH.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hudgens was predeceased by her sister, Helen S. Hill.; brother, Victor E. Scoggins, and a son-in-law Raymond Wehner.
Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. L Kim Eanes officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service.
The family request that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Building Fund, 103 Northside Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The Hudgens family would like to thank their mother’s personal caregiver, Mary Tolbert for her care and compassion during her illness.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hudgens family.