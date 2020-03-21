GREENWOOD — Barbara Jean Boswell Richard, 79, resident of 105 Madison St., wife of Charles Richard, died March 20, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born January 29, 1941 in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late, George Henry and Mayo Kelly Boswell.
Mrs. Richard was a member of Harris United Methodist Church and also a member of Women of the Moose.
Surviving in addition her husband of the home are a son, John Richard (Tammy Moore) of Hodges; daughters, Vicki Richard (Carl) Davis of Moore, Connie Richard (Brent Lenning) of Hodges, Lisa Richard (O'Neal) Moon of Ninety Six; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold Boswell, Donnie Boswell, David Boswell; sisters, Patricia Wilson, Winona Jones and Phyllis Barrett.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Louie Boswell and sister, Gloria Dorn.
Memorials may be made to Harris United Methodist Church, 501 Oakwood Dr., Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Richard family.