CALHOUN FALLS — Barbara Anne Bell, 80, of Calhoun Falls, wife of David Bell, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Mobile, AL to the late S. T. and Etoyle Moon McGarity.
A 1958 graduate of Bowman High School, Barbara graduated from Anderson College. She was employed as an R.N. with AnMed in Anderson, Abbeville Nursing Home, Heardmont Nursing Home in Elberton and the former New Hope Assisted Living in Calhoun Falls. An active member of Northside Baptist Church, Calhoun Falls, Barbara served with the Children's Ministry, WMU, Choir and had a heart felt concern for missions. Her love for family was second to none.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny McGarity.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 42 years, David, of the home; a daughter, Lisa Bell Milde (Jeff) of Greer; a sister, Linda Watkins (Andy) of Flowery Branch, Ga; and two grandchildren, Ada Kate and Cora Anne Milde.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel, with Pastor Dewayne Lambeth officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The service will be live streamed and may be accessed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/northsidecf/.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Hospice Care of SC, especially Patrice Adams and Elaine Martin, and the Abbeville Nursing Home administration and staff for the love and care shown Barbara as she battled Alzheimer's for several years.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be sent to Northside Baptist Church, 302 Marion Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628 or Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
