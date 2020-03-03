DUE WEST — Belton "B.V." O'Dell, 90, widower of Elizabeth Davis O'Dell, formerly of College Street, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Russell McConnell and Betty Burton O'Dell. He was of the Baptist Faith and was the retired owner and operator of O'Dell's Grocery for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Korean War.
Surviving are a son, Dennis O'Dell of Hodges, a daughter, Debbie Powell of Ninety Six, a granddaughter, Kelly Powell, and a great-grandson, Landen Zane Powell. He was the last member of his immediate family and was predeceased by a son, Glen O'Dell and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals, with Dr. Russ Shinpoch officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will be at their respective homes. Memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospital of Greenville, 950 Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.