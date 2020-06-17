Azailee Miyoka Lindsey, 45, of 414 Morgan Avenue, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of Roosevelt Lindsey and Patricia Sayles-Carter. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, Roosevelt Lindsey of Greenwood and her mother Patricia (Joe) Carter of the home; one son; Brytavius Lorenzo Quarles and his devoted father, Bryant Quarles, both of Greenwood; two brothers; Demecus Sayles of Greenwood and Ken (Dee) Lindsey of Simpsonville, SC; one sister, Stacey (Clifton) Lindsey of Greenwood; special aunts and Grandma, Ella (Pee-Wee) Roundtree, Eddie Mae Sayles, and Marie Boozer, all of Greenwood and Alfred Lindsey of Alaska; step-sisters, Kim Barksdale of Greenwood and Montrez Bailey, of Spartanburg, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.