Audrey R. Williams, 62, of 113 Leslie Drive, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of Mamie Jackson Williams and the late Otto Williams. She was a Veteran in the United States Air Force and a member of Weston Chapel A.M.E Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Mamie Jackson Williams of Greenwood; two daughters, Ariane Michelle Puckett of Simpsonville, SC, and Aarika Daniele Puckett of Greenwood, SC; brothers, Aron (Kathleen) Williams of Huntsville, AL, Lee Andrew (Freddie) Williams of Fayetteville, NC, Jimmy Williams of California and Jerome Williams of Washington, DC; sisters, Cynthia Diane Williams of Greenwood, Faye Williams of Anderson, SC and Maxine Williams of SC; special nephews, Zacchaeus (Chinika) Martin of Columbia, SC and Willie Alfred Williams of Greenwood; a special niece, Kaityln Willliams of Huntsville, AL, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are for immediate family only. The family is at the home of her mother, 112 Kingston Road, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.