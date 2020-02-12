Aubrey Demetrius Cohen
Aubrey Demetrius Cohen, 41, of 1011 Parkland Place Road, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Leroy Fludd and the late Martha Cohen.
He leaves to cherish his memories his fiance, Latoya Parks of the home; three sons Mondaron Cohen of Greenwood, Ahmari D. Cohen and Ahmir D. Cohen, both of the home; two stepsons, Gerald Nix and Azarian Williams, both of the home; one step-daughter, Geriyah Nix of the home; one brother, Sidney Cohen of Greenwood; five sisters, Shanieka Gilhrist, Tanieka Gilchrist, Antonia Cohen, Barbara Fuller and Andrea (Patrick) Johnson, all of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church on the Laurens Highway, conducted by Pastor Robert Knox. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home and at the home of a sister, 219 Merriman Avenue. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.