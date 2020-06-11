FAYETTEVILLE, NC, — Ashley Parkman Patterson was born in Saluda County, South Carolina, on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Gablue Parkman. On Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, she peacefully departed this life at her home.
She was educated in the public schools of Greenwood County, South Carolina, then received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Voorhees College in Denmark, SC. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
At the early age, she joined Antioch Baptist Church, Saluda, South Carolina, where she was a faithful member. In 1983-84, she became a faithful member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from convenient store management of almost 30 years.
Leaving to celebrate her homecoming;her daughter, Christy Patterson, Durham, N.C.; two sisters, Annie Lue Parkman, Providence, RI, and Rosa Mae Parkman, Greenwood, SC; two nieces, Priscilla Parkman, Greenwood, SC, and Princess, Edgefield County,SC; four nephews, James and Reggie Parkman, Greenwood, SC, Bryant, Edgefield County, SC, and Pastor Ronnie Parkman, Anderson, SC; sister-in-law, Julia Mae Parkman, Edgefield, County, SC, and a host of others.
Burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Willow Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
Condolences maybe sent to the family @www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC, is assisting the family with local arrangements.