Ashante Nicole Baldwin
HODGES — Ashante Nicole Baldwin was born Sept. 1, 1996 to Ms. Tracy Baldwin and Michael Evans. She was a member of Zion Chapel AME, where she loved singing in the choir. She was a 2014 graduate of Greenwood High School and a graduate of SC State University, receiving a degree in Psychology. She also loved attending and meeting new friends at Camp Courage and designing fingernails.
Survivors include her mother, Ms. Tracy Baldwin and brother, Treshawn M Baldwin, both of Greenwood and her maternal grandmother, Ms. Marion Hazel McDuffie of Mt. Carmel, SC.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11 at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel AME Church, with Rev. George Oliver officiating. Walker Funeral Home, LLC in charge of services.