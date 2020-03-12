Artie Arthur Bunnell
DONALDS — Artie Arthur Bunnell, 61, of Donalds, SC, formerly of Ware Shoals, SC, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at his home.
Born on June 11, 1958 in Denville, NJ, he was the son of Lois and Hobart Erickson and the late Walter George Bunnell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother: Walter Bunnell (Bonnie); sister: Linda Bunnell; nieces: Jennifer Spurr, Kimberly Bunnell and Jessica Hynson; nephew: Trey Poschke; as well as his great-nieces and great-nephews and his extended family of NJ, including brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Hodges United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Self Regional Cancer Center and to the staff of Hospice of Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SosebeeMortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.