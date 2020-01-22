HODGES — Arthur James Lewis, 87, of 11 Lewis Lane, Hodges, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hodges, SC, December 23, 1932, a son of the late Alexander and Lewis and Annie Mae Smith Lewis.
He was a member of Pine Grove AME Church and a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Grady, Mitchell, Darrell (Angela) of Greenwood; Debbie (Andy) of Landover, MD, and Sharone of Abington, PA; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and Ms. Juanita Rice of Hodges, SC.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Pine Grove AME Church, with Pastor Gregory E. Singleton officiating.
Mr. Lewis will be placed in church at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at the home 111 Lewis Lane, Hodges, SC.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lewis family.