Artel "Mr Artie" Moore, 76, of 113 Bay Court, entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County March 13, 1943, a son on the late Clifton Moore and Bessie Lee Smith Moore. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at Percival Tompkins Chapel with Pastor Jackie Aiken officiating. Public viewing will be from 1 pm until 3 pm Monday. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.