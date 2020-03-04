UPTOWN MARKET
Bee Berry Soaps — soaps and moisturizing bars
Grown n Green — microgreens and herbs
Halls Croft Farm — eggs
Parisi Farm — Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, turnips, rainbow carrots, sweet potatoes, purple sweet potatoes, beets, cabbage, pink lady apples, celery, seedless satsuma oranges, Florida tomatoes and more
Rounds Ranch Feed and Supplies — local beef, pork and lamb, eggs
Sacred Clown — handmade flutes, pipes, walking sticks
Healthy Bucks — available on Wednesdays for SNAP customers with a $5 minimum purchase.
Fall/Winter Market hours — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday
Tap the Winter Market — Indoor market at Good Times Brewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21