WARE SHOALS — Aquino Keller, 34, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home in Syracuse, New York. Born in South Carolina, he was the son of Linda Darlene Keller and the late Ken Edwards. He was a graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School and was employed by Best Buy in Syracuse.
He is survived by his mother, Darlene and sister, Shalaye Andrews, both of Ware Shoals, SC; siblings, Nydra Edwards, and QuiShawn Edwards and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Wilbur Robinson Memorial Chapel, Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, with burial in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The body is at the funeral home and will be on view Thursday from 3-7 p.m.
The family is at 178 Cathy Lane, Honea Path, SC.
Professional services entrusted Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.