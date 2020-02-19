Annie Wideman Robinson
SALUDA — Mrs. Annie Elizabeth Wideman Robinson, 85, of 132 Fern Drive, the widow of Jerry Robinson, Jr., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Greenwood County, SC, April 4, 1934, daughter of the late Neal and Nell Lewis Wideman. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Woman’s Home Aide Society #104. She retired from Saluda School District One as Food Service Manager.
She is survived by; sons, Henry Robinson, Richard (Gloria) Robinson, and Edward (Debra) Robinson; daughter, Margaret (Michael) Franklin; granddaughter, Brittany Robinson (TJ; brothers, Billy Wideman, Harry (Sharon) Holloway, Charles (Mary) Holloway, Jimmy Holloway, Larry Holloway, and Larry Wright of Virginia; sisters, Nealye Wideman, Ruby Boozer, Nina (Marshall) Bland and Joe Ceaser Hall; godson, Tyrus O. Robinson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wideman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, 2/22/20 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Adrian Wideman with others assisting. Burial in the church cemetery. Viewing Friday 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson Family. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.