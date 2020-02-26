Annie Ruth Johnson
NINETY SIX — Annie Ruth Johnson, 57, of 103 Porter Drive, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Willie Johnson and the late Louise Titus Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Timel Mack of Whitmire and Vernal Mack of Union; four daughters, Sharene Rivas of New York, Kimberlee Johnson of Union, Ziana Johnson of Atlanta, GA, and Demeesha Lyons of the home; two brothers, Wilbert Williams and James Titus, both of Whitmire, and El Willie Titus of Detroit; one sister, Renea Williams of New York; eighteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Saturday February 29, 2020 at The Chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Thomas Worthy. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc