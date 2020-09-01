PIEDMONT — Ms. Annie Belle Gray Coleman Radcliffe, 77, of 401 Brenna Lane, Piedmont, SC, died in her home August 28, 2020. In the latter years of her life, Ms. Radcliffe suffered from seizures, the final of which she never awoke from. She was a homemaker, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She attended J.S. Wright High School.
Surviving are her sons Reginald Radcliffe of Piedmont, SC, and Michael Radcliffe of Milledgeville, GA; daughter Monique Radcliffe of Greenville, SC, two brothers Willie Coleman of Abbeville, SC, and George Coleman of Sandy Hook, CT, five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Lizzie Mae Coleman, father James Gray, all of Abbeville, SC, siblings Edward, Hollis, Hattie, and Emanuel Coleman, Jacqueline Coleman Taggart and her son Kerry Labane Radcliffe.
Services will be Thursday, September 3, at 11 a.m. at Abbeville Church of Christ, 405 Greyrock Estates, Abbeville, SC.
Due to COVID, the memorial service will be a drive-in style service or you can view online at Abbeville Church of Christ’s website.