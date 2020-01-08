RED ROCK, TX. — Annette Clary Woodward, 48, of Red Rock, Texas, passed away unexpectedly December 29, 2019.
Annette had a vibrant personality and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
She attended Ninety Six Middle School, with the graduating class of 1990.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Joel A Clary and bonus mother, Frances D. Clary.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittney (David) Bacon. son, Connor Woodward, three grandchildren, Kaelynn, David Rylan and Henley; mother, Lennie Higgins, siblings Sheila Earhart, Joy Edwards and Waylon Vinson, as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family and close friends.
A memorial is being planned with Annette's remains at home in Greenwood in the coming months.
The family has set up a memorial fund to help with the final expenses and transportation of her remains. If you would like to donate to the family, please visit paypal.me/pools/c/8ll8aByC8I.
If you cannot contribute financially, please contribute by praying for the family.