Anne Patrick Godsey
Anne Patrick Godsey, 72, wife of Charles Donald Godsey, of Greenwood, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Hospice House of the Piedmont. Born December 9, 1947 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Jacqueline Wienges and Joseph Howard Patrick of Greenwood.
She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Erskine College. In the early years of her marriage she taught school in Clemson and Mauldin. She was a member of First ARP Church of Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband of the home, her son, Charles Donald Godsey, Jr. (Courtney), of Greenwood, her daughters, Robin Godsey Bradley (Zach) of Atlanta, Elizabeth Godsey Maasen (Dan) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, her grandchildren, Samuel David Godsey, Ariel Faith Godsey and Naomi Hope Godsey of Greenwood, Madeleine Avery Bradley, Mary Grace Bradley, Katherine Ava Bradley, and Zachary James Bradley of Atlanta and Frank Wyatt Maasen, Kimberly Paige Maasen and Charles Lincoln Maasen of Cedar Falls, Iowa, her brother, Joseph Howard Patrick, Jr. (Robin) of Greenwood, her sisters, Jacqueline Patrick Davis of Greenwood and Elizabeth Patrick Roche (Richard) of Travelers Rest, nieces Jacqueline Davis Myers of Columbia, Lelia Davis Maynard of Greenwood, Coleman Ellenberg Dixon of Greenville ,and Karen Godsey Quinn of West Columbia, nephews Joseph Howard Patrick, lll and Davis Jenkins Patrick both of Greenville, John Rainey Patrick of Greenwood, John Frank Ellenberg, lll of Hollywood, SC, and William Kenneth Godsey of Atlanta.
A memorial service, led by The Rev. Todd McCoy, will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First ARP Church of Greenwood, with a reception in the church social hall after the service. The family is at the home.
It is asked that flowers be omitted and if desired, memorials made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander St., Greenwood, SC 29646 or First ARP Church of Greenwood, PO Box 49054, Greenwood, SC 29649.
