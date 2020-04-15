Anna Lou Loggins McCord
ABBEVILLE — Anna Lou Loggins McCord, 97, of the Cold Spring Community in Abbeville, wife of the late Thomas Henry McCord, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Commerce, GA, to the late Emory G. and Jannie Reynolds Loggins.
Mrs. McCord was a graduate of Benton High School in Nicholson, GA. A homemaker and talented seamstress, she exemplified the characteristics of a true southern lady. Mrs. McCord, a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church, will be remembered for her sweet spirit and love of family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Owen, Gilbert and Willie Saye Loggins; sisters, Ida Belle Nix, Reba Rooks and Ruth Hampton; and a son-in-law, Mike Summer.
Mrs. McCord is survived by her daughters, Susan M. Weeden (Art) of Irmo, Betty M. Summer of Batesburg and Jannie M. Ashley (Wayne) of Abbeville; a sister, Estelle McMahan of Honea Path; four grandchildren, Will Tiller (Kristy) of Niceville, FL, Tracy McCoy (Chris) of Irmo, Ben Ashley (Paige) and Rebecca Timmerman (Bret) all of Abbeville; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 in Long Cane Cemetery, with Rev. Craig Scott and Rev. Willie McCurry officiating.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. McCord, may be sent to Beulah Baptist Church, c/o Sandra Gillion, 202 Briarwood Road, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Cold Spring Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Ethan Zook, 1301 N. Main St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at their respective homes.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the McCord family.