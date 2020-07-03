Anna Lou Gray
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Anna Lou Gray, 75, of 1527 Hwy. 28 South, Abbeville passed on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of the late Rufus Gray and the daughter of the late John Henry and Ruth Allen. She was a member of St. Paul Church of God Holiness of Abbeville.
She is survived by children, Gloria Gray of the home, Shirley Gray, Michael Gray and Keith Gray of Abbeville and Cassandra Willis of Greenwood; two brothers, Simon (Alberta) Allen and John (Rose) Allen of Abbeville; two sisters, Louise (Robert) Donaldson and Ruth Watt of Abbeville; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Geneva Jackson and two brothers, Robert Lee and Jacob Allen.
Due to Covid19, a private service will 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the chapel. Burial will be in Harbinson Cemetery, Abbeville. Public viewing will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.