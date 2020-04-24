BETHESDA, Md. — Ann B Bowen, a former long-time resident of Greenwood, SC, died Saturday April 18, 2020 at Capital Caring Adler Center in Northern Virginia. She was just short of her 87th birthday.
Born May 1, 1933 in Callison, SC, Ann was a graduate of Lander College and served in many capacities there, both before and after Lander received state support. Starting out in the Business Office, she served Lander as Budget Director and as Grants Coordinator and was a member of the team who won state support for Lander in 1973. Later, she served as Assistant Vice President for Financial Affairs and as Director of the Lander Foundation. She brought her passion for classical music and opera to her Foundation work, and sponsored many cultural events for Greenwood and the Lander campus. After more than 30 years in the administration, she retired and went on to serve for 20 years as a member of the Lander University Board of Trustees.
During Ann's second marriage to Don Herd, who served as President of Lander College until it became a state institution, Ann developed her skills as a researcher and editor. Until Don's death in 1980, the two collaborated on several regional SC histories, including multiple volumes about the South Carolina Upcountry and Cokesbury.
Ann began a new phase of her life when she married John Bowen in 1985. They were active in the Greenwood community and as members of First Baptist Church. During this period, Ann was asked to write the Greenwood County History, published in 1992, and a history of First Baptist Church, published in 1999. She was often invited to speak to various women's and civic groups, and she enjoyed collaborating with other South Carolina historians and researchers on a number of topics. In the year 2000, Ann was honored as one of Greenwood County's 100 Most Influential Citizens of the past 100 years.
Ann always seemed younger than her years and had a quick wit and ready smile. She enjoyed nothing more than humor-charged debate with and good-natured ribbing from her close circle of friends. She also enjoyed antiques, travel, and hosting friends and family at her townhome in Hilton Head, SC, affectionately named "Granny's Beach" by her grandchildren.
For the last four years, Ann lived in an independent living facility in the Washington, DC, area near her daughter, Lynda. She is survived by her three children, Dixie, Lynda, and Patrick, and her 7 grandchildren; Mattie and Anna Abney, Benjamin and Daniel Chafetz, and Allie, Nicola and Grayson Highsmith; along with 2 step-sons (Allen and Chris) from her marriage to Don Herd, and 6 step-daughters (Janie, Mimi, Lisa, Joy, Bert, and Reese) from her marriage to John Bowen.
The family plans to hold a small memorial service in Greenwood sometime during the summer.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions in Ann's memory should be made to the South Caroliniana Library. To make a memorial contribution, contact Ms. Beth Well at wellbeth@mailbox.sc.edu or by phone at (803) 269-9662. If by mail, use the following address: USC Educational Foundation at 1322 Greene St., L-226, Columbia, SC 29208. Be sure to note that your contribution should be directed for the benefit of South Caroliniana Library.