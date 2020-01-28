PROSPERITY — Angelina Barbara Coppola, 96, of Prosperity, widow of Armande John Coppola, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Stamford, CT, she was a daughter of the late Francesco Cataldo and Rosina Riccio Cataldo. Angelina was a seamstress and was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by a sister Rose Matilda Coppola and a brother, Nicholas Cataldo.
Surviving are her children, Linda Ann Coppola-Tomczyk and David Michael Coppola (Arlene); a sister, Mary Dorrico; two grandchildren, Stephanie Turner (Jason) and Rachael Birchall (Paul); and a great-grandson, Jet Turner.
No services are planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.