Andrew Horace "Andy" Warner, 64, resident of 1518 Highway 221 South, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born January 19, 1956, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Andrew Elbert "Boo" and Barbara Ann Morris Warner. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a lifetime cattle farmer and was formerly employed with Duke Energy.
He attended Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew and wife Savannah Warner and Evan Warner, all of Greenwood; a brother, Morris and wife Tammy Warner of Anderson; a grandson, Colt Warner and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 5-7 p.m. at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenwood Food Bank, P.O. Box 604, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to the Piedmont Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648.
