Anastasia Etters
Anastasia Elizabeth Etters, 29, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born in Austell, GA, she was a daughter of Timothy Michael and Leigh Anne Mulholland Etters. She was a graduate of Emerald High School and was a tattoo artist at The Painted Pony in Anderson. Anastasia was a loving mother and loved everyone that she met. She was a light to those who knew her and always had a positive word to share.
Anastasia is survived by her parents of Greenwood; her children, Elijah Emmanuel Loven and Lilliana Marie Loven; her sister, Rachael Marie Mosley of Atlanta, GA; her brother, Timothy Michael Etters, Jr. of Pelzer; grandparents, Barbara Ann Etters of Ninety Six and Lonetta Essary of Taylorsville, GA; and her boyfriend, Daniel Morgan of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Chris Mulholland and Sylvia Mulholland.
A private family service will be held. A memorial service is being planned and arrangements will be announced later.
A fund for Anastasia’s children is being established and the information will be published when available.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.