Amy D. Carter

Amy Denise Carter, 43, of 96 Fourth Street, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of Sandra Miller Carter and the late Ben Terrel Carter. Amy was a 1994 graduate of Greenwood High School and received an Associate's Degree in Business from Piedmont Technical College in 2008. She was employed by Eaton Electrical and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to her mother of Greenwood are her sons, Austin Carter and Brycen Ronk, both of Greenwood; sisters, Teresa Barton (Mike), Vickie Rhodes (Stacy), and Michelle Taylor (Barry), all of Greenwood; four nephews; two nieces; one great nephew; and one great niece.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Austin Carter, Brycen Ronk, Carter Rhodes, Bryan Varner, Corey Barton, and Joey Hinton.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her mother, Sandra, 105 Appian Way, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Amy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.