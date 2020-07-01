Amilee Wilson Weaghington
Amilee Wilson Weaghington, 89, widow of the late John Robert Weaghington, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Hospice of Greenwood.
Born in Franklin County, GA, on July 31, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Flora Wilson. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, John S. Weaghington (Emily) of Inman, and Robert L. Weaghington (Lynn) of Bradley; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Amilee was predeceased by a son Richard B. Weaghington.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday at Eastside Baptist Church, with Pastor Donald Ramsey and Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church 1908 Hwy 72 221 E, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Weaghington family.