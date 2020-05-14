Alyce ‘Jean’ Ferguson-Jones
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Alyce “Jean” Ferguson-Jones, 68, widow of Ronald E. Jones, transitioned from this life into eternity on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, at her home. Born in Plum Branch, SC, she was the daughter of the late Earthy Sr. and Mamie L. (Ferguson) Gaskin and graduated from Brewer High School, Class of 1969. She was an accomplished and successful woman; accepted into the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy, United States Air Force veteran, and retired from the US Postal Service. Alyce was predeceased into eternity life by both parents, and two sisters Renda Gaskin-Chisholm, and Alberta Gaskin. Surviving to embrace her loving memories are a daughter Myra (David) Lee-Womble and grandson Mylando (aka Mylo) Williams, a sister Priscilla (Phil) Gaskin-Townes, three brothers, Apostle Earthy (Adrian) Gaskin Jr., Michael (Sharon) Gaskin, and Mitchell Gaskin. One aunt Gladys Ferguson and a host of nieces, nephews, and other admired relatives.
The Virtual Memorial Service for Alyce Ferguson-Jones will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. To attend the virtual Memorial Service send your name and email address to SCI@wctel.net for access information.