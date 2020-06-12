ABBEVILLE — Alton Cann, 85, of Abbeville died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Abbeville to the late J.O. and Sara Hall Cann.
Previously employed with Milliken & Co. - Abbeville Plant, Alton later retired from the Rocky River Plant. He was a lifelong member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Alton was preceded in death by a son, Bill Cann; three infant daughters, Judith Cann, Clara Marie Cann and Rachel Marie Cann; a brother, David Cann; and a sister, Alice Price.
He is survived by two sons, Mark Cann (Janet) of Spartanburg and Joey Cann of Abbeville; his brother, Allen Cann (Joyce) of Abbeville; three sisters, Juanita Fisher of Murrayville, GA, Mary Clark of Florida and Lillian Hayes of North Carolina; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Shawn Armstrong and Rev. Dan Fortney officiating. Burial will follow in Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials, in memory of Alton, may be sent to Sharon United Methodist Church, 246 Sharon Church Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at their respective homes.
