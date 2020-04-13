Alma Bryant
Alma Louise Bryant, 86 of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home.
Born in Madison County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Era Bridges Bryant. Alma retired from Bell South and was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church where she was in the Aileen Barnes Sunday school class.
Surviving are her two sons, Jimmy Dale Fleming (Peggy) and Russell Harry Fleming; two brothers, Hoyt Bryant and Robert Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held and webcasting of that service will be available Thursday on Alma’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family. A public memorial service will be announced once public health restrictions have been lifted.
Family members are at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.