Allen Balchin
IVA — Allen Balchin, 73, of Iva, husband of Brenda Gail Boggs Balchin, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at AnMed Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood County, son of the late Milford A. and Betty Singleton Balchin.
Allen attended Abbeville High School and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda, of the home; two daughters, Patricia McDonald (David) of Williston and Janice White Saxon of Anderson; a brother, James Milford, of Abbeville; a sister, Darrelyn Baughman (John) of Abbeville; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Allen, may be sent to the Melrose Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 298, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Balchin family.