Alice Wright Wideman, 85, of 210 Booker St., widow of William Wideman, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in the Troy Community, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Sallie Lyon Wright. She was a long time worker at Connie Maxwell Children's Home. A member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, she served as a Deaconess, member of the gospel chorus, adult and senior choirs, kitchen aide, and Sunday School Teacher.
Surviving to cherish her memories are three daughters, Alice Logan of the home; Patricia Williams of Ninety Six and Linda Foster of Cokesbury; three sons, William (Priscilla) Wideman, Jr. of Albany, NY; Alvin Wideman of Charlotte, NC, and James (Brenda) Wideman of Ninety Six; three sisters, Hattie McClelland and Sallie Edwards of Greenville, SC; and Carrie Murray of Greenwood; one brother, Willie (Vinnie) Wright, Jr. of Greenwood; 11 grandchildren, 24, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy. 221 in Greenwood, SC , where the Rev. Raymond Adams is Pastor. Officiating will be her grandson, the Rev. Dr. Adrian Wideman.
Public viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. in the chapel.
Due to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines, please wear a face mask and keep social distancing.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Wideman Family.