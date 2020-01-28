NINETY SIX — Alice Ann Thompson Hite, 79, of 119 Butler Circle, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Sorgee Thompson. Alice was formerly employed with the Index-Journal and was of Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Dunlap.
Surviving are a daughter, Christie Jacques and three grandchildren, Eric, Alicia and Christopher Jacques.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Greenwood First Assembly.
The family is at the home of her daughter, 18 Smith St., Ware Shoals, SC.