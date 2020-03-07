Alexander Cumming
ABBEVILLE — Alexander David Cumming, 95, resident of Carlyle Care formerly of Level Land, SC husband of Claire T. Cumming passed away peacefully Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Carlyle Care.
Born in Medford, MA he was a son of the late Alexander J. Cumming and Annette G. Cumming.
He received a BA Degree in Education Management and was a high school teacher at North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend, MA. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the European Theater during WWII. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include: his wife Claire Cumming of the home; a niece Susan Sanderson of Nova Scotia, Canada.
He was the last member of his immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday March 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Alexander may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 E. Pinckney St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
