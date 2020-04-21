Albert Curtis Phillips Jr.
HODGES — Albert Curtis Phillips Jr.,73, of 105 Coates Lane, widower of Gloria Jean Backus Phillips, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Kirksey County, he was the son of the late Albert Curtis Phillips Sr. and the late Elizabeth Jones Phillips. He was member of Springfield Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Darvin Johnson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Monique (Tarence) Jones and Angela Phillips Johnson, both of Greenwood; three brothers, William Phillips of Mauldin, Raymond Phillips of Greenwood, and Robert Lee Boozer of Columbia; two sisters, Carrie Lou Moss and Mary Moss, both of Greenwood; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.