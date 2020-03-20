NINETY SIX — Alan Kelley Peppers, 60, resident of Highway 702, husband of Jennifer Norris Peppers, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born October 25, 1958, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Rev. James E. and Elizabeth Tate Peppers. He was a 1975 graduate of Ninety Six High School and was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills, Sloan Plant.
Of the Christian Faith, he was also a member of the Eureka Masonic Lodge, #47, A.F.M.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 42 years are a daughter, Kelly and husband Denny Popella of Greenwood; a son, Mason and wife Carla Peppers of Ninety Six and two grandchildren, Braden Peppers and Savanna Peppers.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Peppers White and Carolyn Peppers Strassle and a brother, Charles Peppers.
Private memorial services will be conducted at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday.
The family will be at the home on Highway 702, in Ninety Six.
