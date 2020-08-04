Al Turner
Albert “Al” Olin Turner III, 61, of 115 Gulf Street, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son to Albert Olin Turner, Jr. and the late Rebecca “Becky” Watson Turner.
Surviving in addition to his father of Greenwood are his children, Olin Turner, IV of Greenwood and Haven Turner of Charleston; sisters, Beverly Turner of Ninety Six and Deidre Molden (Clay) of Greenwood; a brother, Stan Turner of Ninety Six; and significant other, Phyllis Pate of Greenwood.
Per Al’s request there are no services planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.