Al Connell
Alvin Charlie Connell, 90, widower of Patricia Franklin Connell, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home.
Born in Camden, he was a son of the late Charlie Lee and Eula Mae Connell. Al served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Monsanto. He was a member of the D.A.V. and was formerly a Mason. Al was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his sons, Frankie Connell (Judy) of Greenwood and Lee Connell (Lynn) of Washington, GA; his sister, Doris Hoover (Richard) and two brothers, Paul Connell (Mary Louise) and Richard Connell (Betty); all of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Alyson Perrin (Glenn) and Lauren Austin (Justin), both of Greenwood, Blake Connell (Abby) and Emily Connell, both of Washington, GA; five great-grandchildren, Noah Perrin, Wiley Perrin, Sawyer Perrin and Molly Austin, all of Greenwood and Sadie Connell of Washington, GA.
In addition to his wife, Al was preceded in death by brothers, James Connell, Floyd Connell and Frank Connell.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Karen Radcliffe officiating. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Stewart, Dennis Sullivan, Steve Davis, Zack Taylor, Jim Hull and Terry Greenfield.
Honorary escort will be Tammy Dukes, Louis Dukes, Debby Gilchrist, Rosa Alexander, Carolyn Creswell, Mary Hackett, Barbara Jones and Carolyn Glover, who all provided loving care to Pat and Al during the past four years.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the D.A.V., 106 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Al’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.