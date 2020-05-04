CANDLER, North Carolina — Abraham Tolbert, 63, of 17 Allentown Lane, departed this walk of life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at John F. Keever Jr Solace Care Partners in Asheville. Born in Plum Branch, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Jerry Tolbert and the late Louise Cunningham Talbert.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two brothers, Chester (Vicky) Tolbert of Asheville, NC and Tyrone Tolbert of Candler, NC; five sisters, Drucilla (Willie) Price of Plum Branch, Aline (Jimmy) Coats of Greenwood, Lurcrita (Leroy) Coleton and Laynene (Bruce) Gaskin both of Candler, NC, and Stephanie Prince of Forest City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at 277 Harmony Road, Plum Branch, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.