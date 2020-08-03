Abner Eugene Still Jr. died peacefully in his sleep at Ashley Place of Greenwood on August 2, 2020 at age 90.
He was born October 15 1929 in Greenwood, SC, to the late Abner Eugene Still, Sr. and Viola Spradley. He was a lifelong resident of Greenwood, SC, graduating from Greenwood High School and attended a Technical School of Electronics in Chicago. Gene served ten years in the National Guard, retired from United Telephone Company after 35 years of service and owned Still's TV Service for approximately 50 years. He will be missed by family and friends.
He was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church, and in recent years attended North Side Baptist Church. He got a lot of enjoyment from his TV service, from the people he met and the challenges of TV repair. He also enjoyed the mountains and going on cruises.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jo Ellen Still of Greenwood. SC, a sister, Betty Zeigler of Lexington, SC, six children, Gene and Lisa Still of Suwannee GA, Andy Still of Santee SC, Kalani and Kristy Richey of Hodges, SC, Tim and Diana Richey of Peoria IL, Lynn Davis of Arlington, TX, Sandra Morgan of NH, and 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Still family.