A woman out on bond on animal cruelty charges was back in custody on new counts after authorities say she was found with more animals in poor condition.
Lori Michael Lockey, 43, of 401 Pickens St., Joanna, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of animal neglect and two counts of child neglect. Also arrested were 57-year-old James Aubrey Adams and 30-year-old Jaron Aubrey Adams, who both live at the residence and are facing the same five counts.
Laurens County deputies were called out to the residence at 4 p.m. Thursday after someone reported seeing a horse at the property in poor condition. According to a press release, "the horse was discovered to be malnourished and had issues with its hooves and legs."
A goat at the property was also found to be in poor health and authorities seized the animals, along with six cats, four dogs two ducks, a chicken, a guinea pig and a rabbit.
“Unfortunately, this is not Ms. Lockey’s first incident with alleged animal neglect. At the time of this incident, she was out on bond from another animal case and shouldn’t have been in the possession of any animals," Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a released statement. "Enough is enough."
The home was also in disarray, the release said, which resulted in the child neglect counts.
Lockey's prior arrest, which stems from a case in Gray Court from last summer, was on four counts of felony cruelty to animals.