A Greenwood woman was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being shot once in her back, according to police, and now officers are seeking any info on who shot her.
At about 3 a.m. Monday, an officer checking properties near Sample Road and Pascal Avenue heard about six gunshots coming from near Pearl Street, a report said. Dispatchers received several calls from Watson Street of shots fired, and once officers arrived they found a woman sitting in the driver's seat of a car saying her back was hurting.
The woman couldn't tell if she had been shot, but repeatedly told officers her back hurt and said it pained her to speak. An officer identified a single bullet wound on her lower back and stood by with her while EMS arrived.
Officers spoke with the residents of nearby houses following the shooting, and several described hearing the gunshots but not seeing much else. One woman said she heard the shots, but didn't hear any vehicle speed off.
Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said when he last checked, the woman was stable at a local hospital, where she was being treated for her injury, which appeared to be non-life-threatening. As of Monday afternoon, investigators learned there had been a man in the car with the woman, and they think he was likely the intended target of the shooting. Officers are working to find him, and develop leads on who might have pulled the trigger.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call detectives at 864-942-8484.