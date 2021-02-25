CALHOUN FALLS — A Calhoun Falls woman is being held at the Abbeville County Detention Facility in connection with fraud charges that span three states.
Tracy Lynn Smith, 40, of 724 Kershaw St., was arrested after a search warrant was executed Feb. 18 at her residence, according to a news release from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith faces two counts of burglary, two counts of larceny, four counts of financial transaction (FTC) card theft, two counts of FTC fraud and a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.
The investigation spanned several months after the sheriff’s office received reports of mail theft, burglaries at storage buildings and incidents of financial transactions card theft and fraud, said Sheriff Ray Watson.
Investigators found up to 1,000 pieces of mail from various locations in Abbeville, Greenwood, Anderson and Laurens counties, as well as mail from Georgia and North Carolina at Smith’s home, Watson said. The mail included financial transaction cards, W-2 forms, Social Security cards and assorted personal forms of identification. Also found were equipment used in the manufacture of debit/credit cards and materials used to wash checks to change information on them.
According to Capt. Mathew Graham of the sheriff’s office, someone had been stealing letters from mailboxes.
Watson said postal inspectors will contact other counties.
“It’s just starting. I think it will be a big thing,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and the postal inspectors will have a lot of work. In Abbeville, I would say it’s going to be a pretty big operation.”
The case could involve hundreds of people, Graham said. Letters were being sent out to victims Tuesday for people in Abbeville County.
Graham and Watson said people who live in other counties should contact local law enforcement agencies if they think they might be victims.
The investigation is ongoing, Watson said.
Watson advises people contact their financial institutions to request a check on their accounts to determine if their personal information has been compromised. If they think their mail was stolen, they should contact the appropriate agencies.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.