These arrests were reported this past week by Greenwood-area law enforcement agencies. The information presented is provided via daily intake logs from the Greenwood County Detention Center and reports written by the arresting agencies’ officers. Those listed who have their charges dropped or are found not guilty can provide official documentation of the action to the Index-Journal for publication of the case’s outcome.
Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Crime stories and daily bookings reports can be found at indexjournal.com.
MONDAY
Christopher Heath Burton, 38, of 1962 Powerhouse Road, Ware Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful neglect to a child, possession of weapon during a violent crime, possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number and unlawful possession of firearm/ammunition by felon. On Nov. 6, Greenwood Drug Enforcement Unit agents searched a Highway 25 North residence, finding more than 25 grams of what appeared to be meth and multiple firearms, and a man there said the drugs were his.
Ronald Houston, 36, of 168 Hooks Road, Clarks Hill was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, felon in possession of firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of hydrocodone. During a traffic stop, a Greenwood police officer learned the driver he pulled over was wanted. Searching him and his vehicle found more than $3,800 in cash, 13 grams of cocaine and other drugs.
Edari Franklin Tomaz Moore, 23, of 505 Willowbrook Road, Greenwood was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with breaking into motor vehicle and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Greenwood police detained a man while investigating reports of auto break-ins, and spoke with people who reported multiple items missing from their vehicles.
Samuel Otis Sweatt Jr., 38, of 725 Rushville Road, Bradley was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with distribution of methamphetamine. On Nov. 6, Greenwood County deputies were called to help a state Department of Natural Resources officer search a vehicle, finding 1.85 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
TUESDAY
Michael Leon Carroll, 42, of 632 Perival St., Greenwood was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with first-degree domestic violence and simple possession of marijuana. Greenwood police were called to a wreck on Mathis Road, where a woman said she was driving, but in an argument a man in the vehicle with her grabbed and moved the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash. While searching the man, the vehicle and the area, officers found substances believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Jaquale James Lee, 27, of 730 Oak Ave., Greenwood was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. On Oct. 25, Greenwood police investigated a complaint of a man showing a woman a handgun during a conversation and saying threatening things to her.
Tretorious Jaron Parks, 27, of 1508 Parkway, Greenwood was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, false name and/or date of birth, simple possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, second offense. During a traffic stop over a faulty brake light, a Greenwood police officer learned from a record check the driver had an active arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
WEDNESDAY
Trevor Alexander Dixon, 25, of 634 Cobb Road, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children, petit larceny and breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less. Greenwood County deputies investigated a September complaint that a child had been punched in the face, along with an October complaint regarding someone stealing a TV.
Christopher Lee Lewis, 29, of 416 Craig St., Fountain Inn was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with petit larceny and grand larceny, more than $5,000. A Greenwood County deputy spoke with a woman in March about a man who took her vehicle without permission.
THURSDAY
Demarcus Jerome Carroll, 36, of 607 Hall St., Greenwood was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with first-degree domestic violence, simple possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Greenwood police investigated a domestic violence complaint where a woman said a man made her get on a dirt bike, then assaulted her while she was on it.
FRIDAY
Alan Durrell Wilson, 33, of 2808 Nation Road, Hodges was arrested Thursday and charged with simple possession of marijuana, filing a false police report on a felony violation and leaving the scene of accident with property damage. A report detailed a traffic stop Thursday in which a man was arrested for having marijuana with him, but the report did not detail the other charges Wilson faces.