These arrests were reported this past week by Greenwood-area law enforcement agencies. The information presented is provided via daily intake logs from the Greenwood County Detention Center and reports written by the arresting agencies’ officers. Those listed who have their charges dropped or are found not guilty can provide official documentation of the action to the Index-Journal for publication of the case’s outcome.
Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Crime stories and daily bookings reports can be found at indexjournal.com.
MONDAY
John Frank Jones, 50, of 501 Sally White Road, Hodges was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with first-degree burglary. A resident of Sally White Road was asleep on the couch when he heard his dogs bark and spotted a man standing inside his residence. He told the intruder to get on the ground, then contacted law enforcement, and officers arrived to find the intruder still lying on the floor.
Treyvon Lorrenz Sanders, 27, of 715 Truett St., Greenwood was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with forgery, greater than $1,000. In April, a man reported to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole checks from him and used them, resulting in a financial loss of more than $8,000.
TUESDAY
Andre Reginald Carter, 26, of 103 Wilson Ave., Bradley was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana. Greenwood County deputies investigate a shooting at a Highland Forest Drive apartment complex and learned a man who had been shot in the abdomen died at Self Regional Medical Center.
WEDNESDAY
Cody Duane Ross, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with distribution of OxyContin, a narcotic schedule II controlled substance; driving under suspension, first offense; improper display; possession of methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; failure to stop for blue light; obstructing justice; and driving under suspension, first offense.
THURSDAY
Ti’Ran Delonte Gilchrist, 25, of 211 Moss Creek Lane, Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to stop for blue light; driving under suspension, first offense; resisting arrest; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within proximity of a school or playground. During a traffic stop along Moss Creek Lane after a short pursuit, Greenwood police smelled marijuana and a search yielded three bags of a green plant-like substance totaling around 29 grams each. The traffic stop ended within a half-mile of GLEAMNS on Bypass 25.
Nancy Downey Wolfe, 59, was arrested Wednesday and charged with forgery, value less than $10,000; obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. A State Law Enforcement Division investigation showed a woman with power of attorney over a vulnerable adult had emptied the individual’s bank account and failed to ensure her adequate medical care.
FRIDAY
Tommy Ray Edwards Jr., 36, was arrested Friday and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking crack 10 grams or more, possession of a controlled substance, littering, open container, simple possession of marijuana, and false name or date of birth. A report detailing these charges was not immediately available.
Derris Perrai Robinson, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with trafficking crack 10 grams or more, littering, open container, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. A report detailing these charges was not immediately available.