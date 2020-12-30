These arrests were reported this past week by Greenwood-area law enforcement agencies.
The information presented is provided via daily intake logs from the Greenwood County Detention Center and reports written by the arresting agencies’ officers. Those listed who have their charges dropped or are found not guilty can provide official documentation of the action to the Index-Journal for publication of the case’s outcome.
Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
MONDAY
Donald Ross MacTaggart, 67, of 133 Highland Drive, Greenwood was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime. Greenwood County deputies investigated a call of a man shooting at two people in a car after they passed him on the road.
Bruce Leon Moore III, 21, of 120 Spring St., Greenwood was arrest Dec. 28 and charged with first-degree assault and battery. On Nov. 10, Greenwood police spoke with a woman who said a man she knew beat her, striking her face repeatedly.
Nevell Shabarr Reid, 36, of 733 White Oak Lane, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, first offense and a general sessions bench warrant. While investigating a civil disturbance, Greenwood police found more than 13 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth in a man's pocket.
TUESDAY
Cheasear Antiona Grant, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and third-degree assault and battery. A report detailing Grant's arrest was not immediately available.
WEDNESDAY
Kentayvis Markeese Goode, 20, of 308 McKellar Drive, Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. On Dec. 4, Greenwood police investigated a shooting along Phoenix Street where one man driving past the 1500-block was shot in the arm.
Ashley Hope Harvley, 35, of 519 Trakas Ave., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. While stopping a vehicle on Dixie Drive, Greenwood County deputies found two plastic baggies containing substances that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Stephen Craig McCarthy I, 52, of 210 Frances St., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. Greenwood County deputies spoke with a woman who said a man pointed a gun at her at a gas station as she was attempting to fuel her vehicle.
Curtis Dwight Tompkins Jr., 22, of 560 Goode Ave., Greenwood was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery. In November 2019, Greenwood police investigated a robbery at the Food Lion on Highway 25 South, where two men robbed the store at gunpoint.