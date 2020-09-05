These arrests were reported this past week by Greenwood-area law enforcement agencies. The information presented is provided via daily intake logs from the Greenwood County Detention Center and reports written by the arresting agencies’ officers. Those listed who have their charges dropped or are found not guilty can provide official documentation of the action to the Index-Journal for publication of the case’s outcome.
Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Crime stories and daily bookings reports can be found at indexjournal.com.
MONDAY
Arnold Nichols Anderson III, 57, of 516 Grace St., Greenwood was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with conspiracy, burglary and grand larceny, greater than $2,000. On July 25, Greenwood County deputies investigated a burglary on Highway 25 South where someone cut through a gate and padlocks to get into a storage container.
Christopher Alexander Washington, 31, of 140-1 Dutchman Road, Abbeville was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession other schedule substance I-V, unlawful carrying of pistol, false name and/or date of birth, open container, unlawful possession of firearm/ammunition by felon, possession of marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of school and driving under suspension, third and subsequent offense. A Greenwood police officer stopped a Jeep playing music too loudly on Aug. 28, and during the stop officers found pills, marijuana and a handgun, along with a digital scale and various plastic baggies.
TUESDAY
Calvert Lamar Tennant, 36, of 636 Chipley Ave., Greenwood was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with first-degree domestic violence. Greenwood police investigated an argument between a man and a woman just after 1 a.m. Sept. 1, and the woman described being held on the ground and choked.
WEDNESDAY
Christopher Lee Crawford, 44, of 311 E. Keels Road, Hodges was arrested Tuesday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, more than $10,000. Greenwood County deputies spoke with a business owner on Dixie Drive in December who said he discovered accounting irregularities and found an employee had taken about $266,000 from the company.
THURSDAY
Jacoby Abraham Moon Jr., 35, of Travis Avenue, Saluda was arrested Wednesday and charged with high and aggravated domestic violence. In July, a Greenwood deputy investigated a call where a woman on Pampas Drive said a man threatened to kill her with a knife during an argument. The man left before officers arrived, but the following day the woman called deputies again because the man was trying to get into her residence.
Christopher Antonio Walton Jr., 17, was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a stolen pistol. Greenwood police investigated an armed robbery Wednesday at a South Main Street convenience store, where a clerk described being robbed at gunpoint by two people.
FRIDAY
Darrell Shornreacon Phillips, 26, of 2214 W. County Line Road, Bradley was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. Greenwood police investigating a case at New Haven apartments heard gunshots, and witnesses helped them locate the direction of the shots.
Jasier Kavion Williams, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession, concealing, selling or disposal of a stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school. A report detailing Williams' arrest was not immediately available.