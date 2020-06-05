Authorities arrested Robert Douglas Holmes, of Waterloo, on Wednesday and charged the 37-year-old with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is a felony punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Waterloo man and learned he had distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
The Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and Laurens County Sheriff's Office, all members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, assisted in the investigation.