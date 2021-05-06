Two Laurens women are facing charges after a state investigation found a vulnerable adult was left strapped to a toilet for about eight hours, according to warrants.
Mariquita Antionetta Mcgowan, 35, of 100 Countryside Circle, Clinton and Jasmine Lariane Tomika Carter, 25, of 32 Slate Drive, Cross Hill were each arrested Wednesday by the State Law Enforcement Division and charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Mcgowan and Carter worked at the Whitten Center in Clinton, a residential facility for mentally handicapped or developmentally disabled. According to a warrant, Mcgowan strapped a resident of the Whitten Center to a toilet on Nov. 23, 2020 using a toilet pelvic position device — described as a cloth-like restraint belt.
The resident's treatment and care plan did not authorize restraining her with this device. She was strapped to the toilet at about 10:40 p.m. and was removed the next day at 6:21 a.m., the warrant said.
"After strapping the victim to the toilet, the defendant never went back to check on her," the warrant said.
At about 2:30 a.m., Carter entered the bathroom the woman was restrained in, according to another warrant. She turned the lights on when entering, then a few moments later exits the room, leaving the woman strapped to the toilet. Then, at 6:21 a.m., Carter enters the bathroom and exits with the woman.
"The defendant had full knowledge that the victim was strapped to the toilet during her shift and by failing to remove her from the toilet the defendant helped facilitate the neglect," the warrant said.
Mcgowan and Carter no longer work for the Whitten Center, said Kimberly McLeod, Department of Disabilities and Special Needs public information officer. Their employment was terminated following an internal administrative review, and McLeod said while she didn't have the specific date, the two women were separated from caring for patients months ago.